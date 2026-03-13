Where is Sarah Ferguson?

Andrew's former wife Sarah Ferguson has been forced in self-imposed exile after Andrew's arrest on his 66th birthday.

The former Duchess of York's whereabouts remain a mystery amid unstoppable revelations about Andrew-Epstein's connections.

The 78-year-old, who's believed to be abroad, has not been seen publicly since December 2025. However, questions swirl about where she’ll live when she returns to the UK.

Her months-long absence has also sparked concern about her health amid the most dificult pahse on her family's his history.

Fergie's daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, who are facing the heat of their parents' past actions, still retain homes within royal palaces in London through private rental arrangements with their uncle, King Charles.

Ferguson’s ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested on Feb. 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office, deepening the fallout for the York family

The mother of of two reportedly spent time at wellness centers in Switzerland and Ireland in recent months, However, nothing is certain about her wehreabouts and poshyclogical well being amid Andrew doawfall.

Previously, it was reported that she checked into Paracelsus Recovery, a Swiss rehabilitation clinic, from just after Christmas until the end of January.

In February, the same media outlet reported that she jetted to Ballyliffin Lodge & Spa, a remote wellness retreat in Donegal, Ireland, returning to the coast she previously praised as a refuge in a 2024 TikTok.

It is worth mentioning here that both Andrew and Ferguson have been forced out of their longtime home at Royal Lodge, with the former prince now living on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk and Ferguson believed to have been house hunting in Windsor.

On the other hand, their daughters still hold the keys to royal residences of their own.