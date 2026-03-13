Buckingham Palace issues update on King Charles amid US tour debate

Buckingham Palace issued a major update on King Charles' important engagement amid the growing talks surrounding his conflicted US tour.

On March 13, the royal family released a series of photos from the monarch's visit to the second annual Sustainable Markets Initiative Exhibition and Reception.

Sharing the details, the King's team said, "His Majesty viewed exhibits displaying real-world innovations developed by industries, including sustainable textiles, carbon capture models and energy-efficient building materials.

"Launched in 2020 by His Majesty, the Sustainable Markets Initiative aims to support the global transition to a sustainable future."

It is pertinent to mention that King Charles' latest appearance came after calls to cancel his much-awaited US tour amid the tensions in the Middle East and Donald Trump's comments about Keir Starmer.

After the UK refused to give their bases, Trump criticised their decision.

However, several royal experts believe it is only King Charles who has the great diplomatic skills to break the ice and strengthen UK-US ties.