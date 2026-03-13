Princess Anne leads royal greetings at Cheltenham as Lord Frederick arrives

The final day of the Cheltenham Festival brought a lively mix of family connections to Cheltenham Racecourse, where several members of the extended royal circle gathered to enjoy the famous racing spectacle.

Among the first to arrive were Anne and her husband Tim Laurence, who were seen warmly greeting Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife Sophie Winkleman.

Lord Frederick is the son of Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Michael of Kent, placing him firmly within the extended royal family.

Prince Michael himself was a first cousin of Elizabeth II, meaning the Princess Royal and Lord Frederick share a distant but notable family connection.

The festival’s closing day is traditionally one of the most anticipated in the racing calendar, featuring the prestigious Cheltenham Gold Cup, often described as the pinnacle of jump racing.

Also spotted enjoying the atmosphere was Autumn Phillips, who attended alongside her partner Donal Mulryan.

Although she and Peter Phillips ended their marriage in 2021, Autumn has remained on friendly terms with the family and is often seen at events connected to the racing world.

Zara Tindall, who serves as a director of the racecourse, attended alongside her husband Mike Tindall.

The couple appeared relaxed as they mingled with guests and racing enthusiasts, a familiar sight at Cheltenham where they have long been regular attendees.

Zara’s brother Peter Phillips also joined the festivities, accompanied by his fiancée Harriet Sperling.