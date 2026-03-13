Beatrice, Eugenie refuse to give up royal titles: 'Done nothing wrong'

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie responded to the increasing backlash regarding their royal titles, which has intensified due to the Epstein scandal.

The sisters appeared in the emails, which were released from the Epstein files; however, any wrongdoing from their end has not been indicated as of now.

But, in one of the conversations that took place between Sarah Ferguson and Epstein, it was revealed that grown-up Beatrice and Eugenie joined their mother for lunch with the paedophile in 2009.

People have been raising eyebrows about their intentions, as at that time, the crimes against Epstein were confirmed.

Also, there are talks surrounding their 'hidden' businesses in the Middle East, royal experts and fans claiming that the sisters have been using their royal titles for personal gain.

Now, a friend of Beatrice and Eugenie told Daily Mail that they refuse to give up on their royal titles as they did nothing wrong.

The sisters "have a great sense of public duty" despite the situation they find themselves in."

"They were always happy to carry out engagements when asked by their grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II] or by other members of the family. They don't see why they should slope away like criminals when they've done nothing wrong," an insider shared.