Princess Kate surprises Royal Marsden patients with flowers and note

The Princess of Wales has sent a heartfelt spring message to patients and medical teams at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, brightening hospital wards with a seasonal gesture.

On Friday, the Princess shared a touching note alongside bunches of narcissi, the delicate yellow blooms commonly associated with hope and renewal.

The flowers were sourced from the Isles of Scilly, a region famous for producing early spring flowers that are distributed across Britain.

In her message, Catherine let patients and hospital staff know they were in her thoughts as the new season begins, signing the note simply with her name.

The gesture quickly caught attention online after The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust shared it on social media, thanking the Prince and Princess of Wales for the thoughtful act.

Images posted by the hospital showed a warm moment between a nurse and a patient, standing beside a small table topped with a vase of fresh narcissi.

The Royal Marsden holds special significance for the Princess. Earlier this year, Catherine publicly revealed she had been undergoing treatment for cancer, prompting widespread messages of support from around the world.

The hospital is also closely linked to the royal family as Prince William serves as President of the institution, continuing a long tradition of royal involvement with the pioneering cancer centre.