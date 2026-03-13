Royal family drops video to make delightful announcement: 'Coming soon'

King Charles' team shared a delightful update about an upcoming project, honouring the most esteemed royal figure.

On March 13, the official Instagram page of the Royal Collection Trust announced the release date of the book Queen Elizabeth II: Fashion and Style.

The official book containing over 400 illustrations will be available at the online store and in the King's Gallery in London from March 26.

In the video, the author of Queen Elizabeth II: Fashion and Style, Caroline de Guitaut, gave fans rare insight into the content of the special edition, set to be released to mark the Queen's centenary birth.

The book showcased the late Queen's "extraordinary fashion archive, now part of the royal collection."

As per the writer, the book also "details her life from princess to Queen, from childhood until adulthood by showcasing some of the most remarkable pieces of British couture in her wardrobe."

It is important to mention that this post came after the royal family faced serious backlash upon arriving at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day service.

Anti-monarchy protestors holding posters like 'Not my King,' 'How much you know,' referencing the Andrew Epstein scandal, were spotted.

Britons expressed their disappointment over the royal family's late response to banish Andrew despite his wrongdoings.