Meghan Markle sparks outrage with latest move: Who is she?

Meghan Markle has seemingly taken leaf out of Princess Kate's book as she visited patients at Children's Hospital in Los Angeles.

The Duchss of Sussex's move sparked anger, with many questioning and reacting with surprise to Meghan's decision to follow in the future queen's footsteps.

Kate Middleton is involved with numerous charitable organisations, focusing on early childhood development, mental health, sports, and the arts.

Her charitable work is extensive, and she's known for her dedication to improving lives, especially those of children and vulnerable populations.

The Duchess of Sussex visited to show support for the hospital's Make March Matter fundraising campaign.

However, the move raised eyebrows, with some slamming her alleged publicity stunt, adding that the kids have absolutely no idea who Meghan Markle is.

While other blasted the former Sutis star's action, asking what is her visit accomplishing other than some strange overly friendly woman has visited their rooms or drew a picture with them?

People might have no issue if she visits privately, but she was allegedly accompaned by cameraman and security.

Some were surprised and finding the reason behind her action, wondering how it would feel to head to the local mall, or hospital, or homeless shelter, after alerting the media, acting like she was making an official state visit.

Flaying the Duchess, one wrote in the Peole's comments section, "Those poor kids are in no position to run away from her. They are just stuck having to put up with her. Does she even give a donation when she shows up with her photographers for the publicity?

While some others admired the Duchess, with one saying: "It is a lovely gesture to go see children at LA’s Children’s Hospital and I commend Meghan for the visit. But, added: "I know she has been here previously. But there is nothing wrong with a private visit by a “normal” person.

The Duchess of Sussex spent time painting with patients and also visiting those who are bed-bound and could not partake in the activity. She previously visited the hospital in 2024, when she read aloud to patients.