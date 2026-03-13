Meghan Markle, Netflix split: Inside shocking breakdown

The curtain has fallen on the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix era, with the former Hollywood star and the streaming giant parting ways.

The surprise split has raised questions about the future of Meghan's brand, leaving many wondering whether Meghan's solo venture can rewrite the script for her brand's future.

Insiders have unpicked the mystery surrounding Meghan's collapsed deal with the network that raised the Sussexes to a new fame in the US after their exit from the royal family.

On Friday, it was announced that the Duchess' lifestyle brand As Ever would become fully independent, with conflicting reports emerging from both camps regarding the reasons behind this split.

Shortly after the announcement, it was revealed that ending the partnership was Meghan's idea rather than the streamer's.

A source claimed, "She is very happy to have full control of the company. It's a good time for Meghan to have complete control, given recent successes."

They further suggested to The Sun that Meghan felt 'held back' by the agreement.

But the latest report reveals that Netflix made the decison to cut ties with Meghan's brand.

A source based in Los Angeles told the Mail, "They were not happy with the fact that no one really cared about the brand - so when they were looking to create As Ever areas in Netflix House there was no appetite for it.

Speaking of other programmes released on the streaming service, they added: "It just didn't fit with Squid Game or Stranger Things or Bridgerton like they had hoped".

Mayah Riaz, communications guru and PR to the stars, weighed in on the situation, telling The Mirror: "This is really interesting, because when you see two very different narratives emerging around the same split, it is usually a sign that both sides are trying to manage the optics."

The expert went on to explain, "In high profile partnerships such as this, perception is almost as important as the deal itself. Netflix will naturally want to position this decision as being strategic, while Meghan's team will of course want to frame it as her taking control of her brand rather than her being dropped."

The Sussexes signed a multiyear lucrative production deal with the streaming giant in September 2020 in a bid to achieve financial independence in their post-royal lives.