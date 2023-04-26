 
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
Aishwarya Rai reacts to channels spreading 'fake news' about Aaradhya's health

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is busy promoting Ponniyin Selvan 2
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan finally reacts over YouTube channels spreading fake news about her daughter Aradhya’s health.

However, Delhi High Court curtailed the fake news rows. Aishwarya, days after the incident, responded over the matter while speaking at a promotional event for her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan 2.

When asked to comment over the fake news issue, the Action Replay actress stated: "It's so nice that a member from the media only is recognizing that it does exist. So that gives us great hope that you are obviously not going to perpetuate that, you are not going to encourage that and thank you very much for your wise recognition of the negative impact of false writing or unnecessary writing which is insensitive and unnecessary. So thank you so much for your support for the sentiment that we all share and for your wisdom in recognizing that."

Work wise Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is busy promoting Ponniyin Selvan sequel. The film is set to the release in theatres on April 28, reports Indiatoday.

