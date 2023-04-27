Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy stopped him making joke about Kate Middleton 'killer legs' at wedding

Prince Harry reportedly planned a cheeky joke about her new sister-in-law Kate Middleton's "killer legs" on her big day, but his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy stopped the Duke doing so as it was 'too much'.



King Charles's younger son Harry - who was officially classed as William's best man at his wedding to Kate in 2011 - was allowed to say a few words before the main event.

Harry had planned one very cheeky joke, but his then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy reportedly stepped in and made him cut it out as she thought it went too far.

The Duke, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl, wanted to talk about Kate's "killer legs" - risky for any bride, let alone the future Queen.

In her book "Harry: Life, Loss and Love", Katie explained that the Duke asked Chelsy to read over his speech and check it before the big day.

She wrote: "She had helped Harry edit the best man's speech, sensitively advising him to take out a line about Kate’s 'killer legs' that might have embarrassed the bride."

Meghan's hubby recently claimed he was forced to go along with the "bare-faced lie" and act out the role in order to spare interest into the lives of the 'real' best men, saying his brother's close friends, James Meade and Thomas Van Straubenzee, actually gave the traditional speech at the reception.

Harry's short speech reportedly went down a storm as guests were left laughing and crying throughout. As well as making lots of jokes at his brother's expense he told sweet stories and said their love inspired them, which brought a tear to Kate's eye.