Prince Harry, Meghan return to 'bad old ways,' King Charles on alert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to pose a threat to the royal family despite recent reconciliation efforts.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to travel to Australia in mid-April to take part in several "private, business and philanthropic engagements."

However, this tour holds importance for the couple commercially as well. Besides promoting charitable work, the Sussexes will be engaged in ticket-based activities.

Like, Meghan's all-women wellness retreat costs around £ 1,440 per person. The VIP tickets, which offer a front row seat and a photo with the Duchess, are for 3,199 Australian dollars (£1,700).

A royal commentator, Amanda Platell, took a dig at Meghan for downgrading her lifestyle. The Daily Mail's columnist said that the Duchess went from "£32million fairytale wedding to Harry in 2018" to "hawking 'meet-and-greet' photo-opportunities for a living."

However, she also raised alarm bells for King Charles and his family about a potential 'tell-all' if Harry and Meghan struggle with their finances.

The royal expert said that the Sussexes' "only currency" is "being nasty about the royals", which could result in another bombshell.

"I fear that without those millions, they may get desperate and be tempted," Amanda said.

The royal expert said fans should buy tickets to Meghan's event to "stop the Sussexes returning to the bad old ways."