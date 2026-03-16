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Prince Harry does unexpected favour for William with bombshell move

Prince Harry ‘justified’ for uncovering harsh truth despite royal pushback

By
A. Akmal
|

March 16, 2026

Prince Harry does unexpected favour for William with bombshell move
Prince Harry does unexpected favour for William with bombshell move

Prince Harry, who left the royal family in 2020 with his wife Meghan Markle, had to make some tough choices in the wake of his new life in the US and one decision had cost him immensely.

The Duke of Sussex had dropped his memoir, Spare, in 2023 which came as a shocking blow to the royal family. At the time, royal experts had stated that it had been a humiliation for the royals and that Harry’s royal honours should be stripped.

Although, experts and commentators have changed their tune in the wake of the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson scandals and the new details coming out of the Epstein files. Daily Beast’s royal editor suggested that if Fergie were to write a book, it would make Harry’s Spare look like a “teddy bear’s picnic”.

According to a PR expert Dermot McNamara, Harry was not entirely at fault for speaking his truth, even it ruffled some feathers at the Palace. He suggested that it may have helped the royals reassess their approach in many matters.

Harry had been honest about “his own experiences in the family in Spare”, the expert explained to The Mirror. “I think Harry was justified in talking about his own experiences, I’m sure there was a lot he left unsaid, as well as what he said publicly.” 

“In terms of he and William’s relationship, there has always been a power imbalance there, because William is next in line for the throne, and Harry is the spare,” the expert explained, noting that the move may have inspired a recalibration with a reality check.

A reflection of that is seen in how William and Kate have changed tactics when raising their three children. Moreover, William is implementing new plans which would completely flip the monarchy's future.

“I think Harry’s actions may have recalibrated their relationship, even though it has been embarrassing for William at times. Sometimes the only way to recalibrate an imbalance is to slightly stand up to what's going on in a situation and say how you feel about it.”

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