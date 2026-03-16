Palace prepares for special guests as Meghan teases ‘warm welcome’

The Palace staff is fully focussed on surmising their major preparations as important guests will be arriving in London in Tuesday for a key visit.

The Royal Family will be hosting its first State Visit of the year with nation that hasn’t been welcomed in decades and also holds a connection to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Prince William and Princess Kate will receive Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and the First Lady Oluremi Tinubu on Tuesday and escort them to Windsor Castle where King Charles and Queen Camilla will be waiting for them.

This is a significant State Visit as it will be the first time Nigeria will be welcomed for the first time in 37 years. While the visit itself is a historic moment, it would have added another layer to consolidate the relations between the two states, had Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were still working royals.

The Duchess of Sussex previously revealed in 2024 that she is 43% Nigerian following a genealogy test. She described it as a “humbling” fact as she visited the African state.

In an interesting turn of events, as the royals prepared to welcome their Nigerian guests, Meghan had shared a sneaky message from her brand, As Ever.

“A warm welcome, always,” she wrote alongside a photo of as As Ever door tag.

It is unclear if the message had been directed at the royals, as Meghan realised a Nigerian State Banquet would be held at Windsor Castle without her.

UK and Nigeria remain major partners in trade, aid and defence and London is a massive Nigerian diaspora. Hence it would have an apt representation, unprecedented and appreciated, from Meghan during this time.