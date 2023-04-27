 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

SHOCKING! Jennifer Aniston approves of online attack on Harry and Meghan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

SHOCKING! Jennifer Aniston approves of online attack on Harry and Meghan

Jennifer Aniston has once again shown that she can't stay neutral when it comes to the dispute between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the rest of the British royal family.

The "Friends" star recently received backlash for following a controversial social media account which often targets Amber Heard, Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie.

Ahead of the coronation of King Charles, the Instagram account Obviousbutamazing attacked Prince Harry and called him "the worst brother in the entire world" and approved of his decision to leave Meghan Markle behind as he attends the ceremony where his father is to be crowned.

SHOCKING! Jennifer Aniston approves of online attack on Harry and Meghan

Jennifer Aniston's LIKE on the post, which is clearly visible, may come as surprise to many as she has never publicaly talked about Harry and Meghan.

The long Instagram post starts with a note on recent gun violence in the US before targeting Harry.

It then moves on to Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes and Brook Shields.


More From Royals:

King Charles's sister Princess Anne to act as his guard at coronation

King Charles's sister Princess Anne to act as his guard at coronation

Meghan Markle 'injected issue of race' to spark firestorm around Buckingham Palace?

Meghan Markle 'injected issue of race' to spark firestorm around Buckingham Palace?
Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy stopped him making joke about Kate Middleton 'killer legs' at wedding

Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy stopped him making joke about Kate Middleton 'killer legs' at wedding
Prince Harry forcing Archie, Lilibet to grow up without grandpas video

Prince Harry forcing Archie, Lilibet to grow up without grandpas
King Charles bid for a Coronation on Archie’s birthday is ‘selfishness’ video

King Charles bid for a Coronation on Archie’s birthday is ‘selfishness’
Prince Harry ‘completely in isolation, in the freezer’ video

Prince Harry ‘completely in isolation, in the freezer’
Prince Harry feeling ‘jaded’ with US lifestyle video

Prince Harry feeling ‘jaded’ with US lifestyle
Prince Harry’s ‘haunted by being the spare’: ‘It's incredibly toxic' video

Prince Harry’s ‘haunted by being the spare’: ‘It's incredibly toxic'
Kate Middleton's future royal role revealed

Kate Middleton's future royal role revealed
Meghan Markle accused of hijacking Charles’ coronation limelight with LA outing video

Meghan Markle accused of hijacking Charles’ coronation limelight with LA outing
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed ‘Real Housewives’ over recent outing video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed ‘Real Housewives’ over recent outing
Meghan Markle thinks she deserves to be given 'special treatment' by Royal family video

Meghan Markle thinks she deserves to be given 'special treatment' by Royal family