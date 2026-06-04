Meghan, Prince Harry celebrate 'dream girl' Lilibet in heartfelt post

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked the fifth birthday of their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

On June 4, the Duchess of Sussex released adorable photos with an emotional message.

Meghan wrote, "Our dream girl. Happy 5th birthday, Lili."

The first picture showed Harry holding Lilibet, while Meghan stood beside them. The parents were seen adoring their little princess.

The second image showcased Lilibet standing in the rich green garden wearing a frock with her beautiful hair open.

Fans have been extending warm birthday wishes to King Charles' granddaughter.

But, it is unclear whether any present or letter was sent to Montecito by the monarch to celebrate Lili's big day.