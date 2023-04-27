'Better Call Saul' actor Bob Odenkirk to star in critically acclaimed series

Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk is all set to appear in a critically acclaimed series after Lucky Hank.

Odenkirk will be playing a role in another tv show, The Bear, after the spinoff series of Breaking Bad finished its sixth and final season last year, garnering praises and solidifying the part of Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman as the actor's defining role.

Following the end of Better Call Saul, Odenkirk also played lead in AMC's new series Lucky Hank.

As reported by Variety, Odenkirk is now set to appear on another major series The Bear season 2 in a guest role.

The details of Odenkirk's character are currently unknown along with the plotline that is also a concealed secret, however, it will be revealed when the FX series returns this summer.

The Bear is a popular series opener for FX, as it became FX’s most-watched half-hour series and also bagged copious nominations at awards shows.

Including, a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Series Comedy or Musical, and a win for star Jeremy Allen White in the lead actor category.

With Odenkirk appearing in guest spot, The Bear could attract more viewers than the first season.

The Bear season 2 will most likely to debut in June.