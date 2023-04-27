 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Better Call Saul' actor Bob Odenkirk to star in critically acclaimed series

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk to star in critically acclaimed series
'Better Call Saul' actor Bob Odenkirk to star in critically acclaimed series

Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk is all set to appear in a critically acclaimed series after Lucky Hank.

Odenkirk will be playing a role in another tv show, The Bear, after the spinoff series of Breaking Bad finished its sixth and final season last year, garnering praises and solidifying the part of Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman as the actor's defining role.

Following the end of Better Call Saul, Odenkirk also played lead in AMC's new series Lucky Hank.

As reported by Variety, Odenkirk is now set to appear on another major series The Bear season 2 in a guest role.

The details of Odenkirk's character are currently unknown along with the plotline that is also a concealed secret, however, it will be revealed when the FX series returns this summer.

The Bear is a popular series opener for FX, as it became FX’s most-watched half-hour series and also bagged copious nominations at awards shows.

Including, a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Series Comedy or Musical, and a win for star Jeremy Allen White in the lead actor category.

With Odenkirk appearing in guest spot, The Bear could attract more viewers than the first season.

The Bear season 2 will most likely to debut in June.

More From Entertainment:

‘The Flash’ director praises Ezra Miller

‘The Flash’ director praises Ezra Miller
Vikramaditya Motwane Weighs in on Debate Over Whether Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a 'Megalomaniac'

Vikramaditya Motwane Weighs in on Debate Over Whether Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a 'Megalomaniac'
Zendaya to be featured on Labrinth’s new album

Zendaya to be featured on Labrinth’s new album
'Boba Fett' star speaks out against 'The Mandalorian'

'Boba Fett' star speaks out against 'The Mandalorian'
'Barry' season 4 witnesses nearly four-fold increase in viewership

'Barry' season 4 witnesses nearly four-fold increase in viewership
'Guardians' star Zoe Saldana confirms retirement as Gamora

'Guardians' star Zoe Saldana confirms retirement as Gamora

Don Lemon speaks for first time after CNN firing: 'I’m doing well'

Don Lemon speaks for first time after CNN firing: 'I’m doing well'
Riley Keough steps out with daughter and husband amid ongoing Presley lawsuit video

Riley Keough steps out with daughter and husband amid ongoing Presley lawsuit
Jada Pinkett Smith lands in trouble as Meta cancels ‘Red Table Talk’

Jada Pinkett Smith lands in trouble as Meta cancels ‘Red Table Talk’
'The Flash' director dishes on 'sequel' chances

'The Flash' director dishes on 'sequel' chances
Russell Crowe gives befitting reply to The Pope Exorcist’s salary question

Russell Crowe gives befitting reply to The Pope Exorcist’s salary question
A.I.-generated films likely to emerge in next two years, says Marvel's Joe Russo

A.I.-generated films likely to emerge in next two years, says Marvel's Joe Russo