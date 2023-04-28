Pete Davidson showers praises on new flame Chase Sui Wonders: ‘She’s the best’

File Footage

Pete Davidson was all praises for his new flame and co-star in upcoming action-comedy television series Bupkis, Chase Sui Wonders.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Saturday Night Live star gushed over the Bodies Bodies Bodies actor, with whom he was linked in December last year.

"I mean, she's the best. She's the best actress," Davidson heaped praises on Wonders. "She's gonna crush. She's got a lot of cool stuff going so...I had a blast."

He went on to praise his other co-stars of his upcoming show which includes Joe Pesci, Edie Falco, Steve Buscemi, Jon Stewart and others.

"I mean, it was a lot of just like, 'I don't know if we can get that person.' I was like, 'Why don't we just call them,'" Davidson said.

"And people were really respectful and nice and everyone just really ... it was like a family. Everyone had a really good time."

This comes after the King of Staten Island star, who has dated some famous women in the past including Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian, said dating 12 people in 10 years isn't “that crazy.”