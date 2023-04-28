 
Royals
Friday Apr 28, 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ‘peeled open a fresh seam in his obsessive war of grievance’

Web Desk

Friday Apr 28, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry needs to be handed a “ribbon of tattered credit for handing King Charles a coronation gift he will never forget. Or possibly forgive.”

Commentator Jan Moir made these admissions and claims.

Moir began the chat by questioning, “What does one give one’s Pa to mark the monumental occasion of his ceremonial ascension to the throne?”

“A sacred moment he has been preparing for his entire life? A pair of socks or box of chocs just won’t cut it on this day of days. Something in a silver frame? Seems a bit lame.”

“So you have to give Prince Harry a ribbon of tattered credit for handing King Charles a coronation gift he will never forget. Or possibly forgive.”

“How could he? Just over a week before the coronation, which will be beamed around the world to a television audience of millions, Harry has peeled open a fresh seam in his obsessive war of grievance against the British Press.”

For those unversed, these claims have come in reference to Prince Harry’s lawsuit against News Group Newspaper.

Harry offends King Charles and Queen as he refers to father's infidelity

King Charles' godson and Prince George's godfather to attend Coronation Procession

Kate Middleton may skip Coronation Procession

Roles to be performed at the Coronation Service announced

Markles will reunite to deal a final blow to Harry and Meghan before coronation

Kate Middleton, Prince William take on new role during their outing in Wales

'Harry shouldn't be surprised if royals just manage to talk about weather at coronation'

Princess Diana did not think Charles was 'cut out to be king'

Meghan Markle is looking 'the fool' for not 'coming clean'

Prince Harry's life resembles 'Vanderpump Rules': 'What the hell happened?'

Prince William 'sacrificing sleep' for Anzac Day while Harry 'sacrifices dignity'

Meghan Markle's returned to the 'limelight with a vengeance'

