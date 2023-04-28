 
Friday Apr 28, 2023
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt expresses emotions after winning award for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Web Desk

Friday Apr 28, 2023

Alia gives special shoutout to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali 

Alia Bhatt has witnessed a great boost in her career in 2022 after films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and Darlings released.

Alia has now received an award in the category of best actress at Filmfare Awards for playing an iconic character like Gangu. She pulled out the role in such a way that it proved nobody could have done it better than her.

After bagging this award, the 30-year old actress took it to her Instagram to express her feelings over this achievement.

Calling Gangubai Kathiawadi her 'blockbuster', Bhatt praised director Sanjay Leela Bhasali and also thanked him for believing in her with a character like Gangu.

“Gangu..meri jaan.. my alter ego, belongs to you Sanjay sir. Thank you for believing in me, so I could believe in myself. I will forever be in your debt! I’ve always said you make the world believe in magic-and if on this journey I can be even half as hard working, half as dedicated and driven as you-I will consider myself very fortunate!"

She further thanked her fans and most importantly her father Mahesh Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan and husband Ranbir Kapoor. Moreover, she also gave a special shout out to her in-laws especially mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.

Alia concluded her post by writing that she feels 'eternally grateful.'

Work wise, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar. 

