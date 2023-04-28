 
Friday Apr 28, 2023
Shakira dating Alejandro Sanz after breaking up with Gerard Pique?

Shakira is reportedly dating Spanish musician Alejandro Sanz after breaking up with partner of 12 years, Gerard Pique.

According to multiple reports, the Waka Waka singer is romancing Alejandro, the famous musician she has previously worked with in songs, La Tortura and Te Lo Agradezco.

Citing Noticias RCN, Sports Manor revealed that the mother-of-two and Alejandro are even looking to buy a $20 million house in Miami’s South Beach area.

Alejandro even wished Shakira on her birthday with loved-up note on social media in which he penned, “Shaki, the years go by and here we continue, orbiting in this very cosmic friendship that life gave us.”

“I congratulate you, I celebrate you and I love you,” the translation of his tweet, written originally in Spanish, added.

The publication even claimed that Alejandro even offered Shakira support after she parted ways with the former Barcelona star following 12-year-long romance.

Alejandro was reportedly the one who helped the singer during her legal battle regarding the custody of her boys, Sasha and Milan, with their father and recommended her a reputable lawyer.

This comes after The Mirror reported earlier this month that Shakira is moving to Miami so that she could spend time with a “mystery” lover.

“It seems the Colombian singer could have found a new illusion in the shape of a mysterious man she apparently met in Miami and has been in contact with for four months,” the outlet reported citing OK Diario.

