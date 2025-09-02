Zendaya gushes over her milestone day: 'It's so beautiful'

Zendaya marks her special day with rare throwback snap

Zendaya is celebrating her another trip around the sun.

The Euphoria star took to her Instagram account on Monday, September 1, to mark her 29th birthday.

In the celebratory post, the actress posted a throwback picture from her childhood, in which little can be seen showing off her signature curly hair, beaming smile, while taking a ride on a pony in a merry-go-round.

She also penned down a gratitude note in the caption, saying thanks to her family, friends, and fans for sending her wishes.

“Just coming on here to say how grateful I am for another year of life and for all of you for making it so beautiful,” she wrote.

“Thank you so so much for all of the love and warm wishes….as always, here’s to (the official last year of my twenties, literally [what the hell]),” the Emmy winner noted and ended the caption with "Z."

In her childhood snap the young Zendaya donned a pink and white T shirt paired with jeans, as she showed her teeth and held the pole over the dummy horse while posing for the snap.

This came after Zendaya announced her engagement with Tom Holland in January, after walking the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes with the English actor, flaunting her diamond ring.