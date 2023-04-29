 
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise to attend King Charles' Coronation Concert

Hollywood star Tom Cruise, Pussycat Dolls frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger and  Winnie the Pooh will attend the Coronation Concert.

The Coronation Concert will take place in the grounds of Windsor Castle the day after the historic ceremony.

It is not the first time the Top Gun actor has been invited to a royal event. He was a guest at the funeral of Princess Diana in 1997.

According to Variety, Pooh was invited to a children’s garden party at Buckingham Palace for Queen Elizabeth II’s 80th anniversary in 2006 and Scherzinger took part in a pageant in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee last year.

The publication reported that Cruise and Pooh will appear alongside “Dynasty” star Joan Collins, singer Tom Jones, adventurer Bear Grylls and dancer Oti Mabuse in a series of pre-recorded VTs in which they will reveal “little-known facts about the King.”

Indian actor Sonam Kapoor will also appear on stage to deliver a spoken word performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir.


