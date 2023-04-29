 
Royals
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
Meghan Markle exposing ‘petty and small-minded’ nature

Saturday Apr 29, 2023

Meghan Markle has just been branded a “petty and small-minded” person with way too much time on her hands.

Royal commentator and expert Maureen Callahan issued these claims.

Callahan started the chat off by saying, “Lest we forget: her husband-slash-lapdog reprinted a private text exchange between Meghan and Catherine, then Duchess of Cambridge, in his memoir.”

“It goes without saying that’s quite a violation, but its value is in revealing how petty and small-minded Meghan is and how rudely she spoke to her future sister-in-law, one who frankly outranks her.”

