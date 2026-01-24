 
Zara Tindall shows how to be a royal workhorse without sacrificing style

Zara takes style lessons from Princess Anne and breezes through Cheltenham

Geo News Digital Desk
January 24, 2026

Zara Tindall is a true workhorse at the races, much like her mother, Princess Anne.

Whether she’s attending Ascot in the summer or braving the winter winds at Cheltenham, Zara moves through the crowd with the same confident, no-nonsense energy that has made her a favourite among racing fans and insiders alike. 

On 24 January, the 44-year-old made her way to Cheltenham’s Festival Trials Day, braving the winter winds in a navy overcoat. 

Over the years, Zara has shown that she doesn’t just follow fashion she has a natural sense for what works and isn’t afraid to add her own twist.

Her approach to style, insiders say, mirrors lessons learned from her mother, Princess Anne. 

It’s not just about looking good; it’s about dressing in a way that reflects her personality and allows her to move with confidence, whether she’s at home, abroad, or on the racecourse.

She carries herself with the same grounded poise that has made her a favourite among racing fans and fashion observers alike. 

