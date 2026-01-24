King Charles and Harry may be apart, but one thing keeps them aligned

King Charles is famously picky, with a taste for specific preferences and the occasional quirk that can puzzle his staff.

The King’s reputation as a fussy eater is long-standing. He is particular about how his eggs are cooked, known for rarely touching lunch, and has a catalogue of dining rules that can turn even grand state banquets into carefully choreographed affairs.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady, who cooked for the family for years, has often shared stories from the palace kitchens.

Speaking on Channel 5’s Secrets of the Royal Kitchen, he recalled serving Charles breakfast at Highgrove.

He favours produce grown in his own garden, with plums sitting firmly at the top of his list. Each morning, two plums with a little juice, served without deviation.

Only one was ever eaten. The untouched plum would return to the kitchen, where McGrady would quietly preserve it for the next day.

The chef once sent out just a single plum, but it backfired instantly. A waiter returned with a polite correction, explaining that two plums were required. Consumed or not, the ritual mattered.

King Charles is said to take a keen interest in what is poured at royal tables, favouring organic and sustainably produced wines and paying close attention to provenance.

Interestingly, Prince Harry appears to have inherited some of this finickiness.

Insiders have noted that the Duke can be surprisingly particular about his meals, often mirroring his father’s attention to detail, even when traveling or on official duties.