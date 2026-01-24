Andrew finally steps into new home after serious warning

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has secretly travelled to his new home as the Royal Lodge eviction clock ticks down amid warnings.

The former prince stepped into the new abode days after removal vans were seen at his Windsor property.

The former duke dodged cameras to embark on a new journey without royal perks and honours. Security has already been beefed up in the area, while his home is surrounded by a six-foot fence.

“It was the first time he’s seen his new house and he is resigned to the fact that this is his future," a friend claimed to the Sun.

They tried to explain Andrew's feelings and reason to accept the downfall withot resistance, adding: “He’s come to the conclusion that he has to get on with the rest of his life and accepts he has to make the best of it.”

He has already been warned that his new home is at risk of flooding. Marsh Farm is on a flood plain and residents have been advised to sign up for flood alerts in case local measures fail to alleviate the risks.

A flood risk assessment last year for Wolferton Barns, which is just metres from Marsh Farm, issued warning, saying: "The Environment Agency operates a flood warning system to enable householders to protect life or act to manage the effect of flooding on property."

“Failure of Wolferton Pumping Station may occur due to long-term mechanical breakdown or power supply being disrupted. If conditions put properties and land at risk of flooding, emergency action would be taken using temporary pumping equipment.”