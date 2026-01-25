King Charles being 'more brutal' to Andrew than royal family expected

King Charles has surprised even seasoned royal watchers with firmness he’s shown in handling the deeply uncomfortable situation involving his disgraced brother, Andrew



According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, the King’s approach has been far ‘brutal’ than many expected.

Speaking to GB News, Fitzwilliams said Charles chose a course of action he believed was necessary even if it appeared stark and unforgiving.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Andrew will lose his remaining titles and vacate Royal Lodge by October 2025.

He argued that the decision, while harsh, had become unavoidable after years of damaging revelations and uncertainty.

He noted that the situation dragged on for so long that decisive action now feels overdue.

The ongoing drip-feed of potential disclosures made the pressure on the King uniquely intense. “The humiliation,” he said, “has simply compounded.”

Public opinion suggests little sympathy for delay.

YouGov polling shows that a majority of Britons 58 per cent believe the Royal Family waited too long to act, while only a fifth felt the timing was right. Almost no one thought the response was rushed.

Around 64 per cent of the public still back the UK remaining a constitutional monarchy, a figure that has barely budged during Charles’s reign.

Just under a quarter would prefer an elected head of state, while a solid majority continue to see value in the institution and the Royal Family as a whole.

If any royals are emerging unscathed, it’s the Prince and Princess of Wales.

William and Kate remain firmly at the top of the popularity table, with approval ratings hovering comfortably in the mid-70s a level of public goodwill that has barely shifted in months.