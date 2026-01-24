King Charles confesses he may have got bit rowdy in Acapulco

A handwritten letter from King Charles, penned more than 50 years ago, has resurfaced ahead of an auction next month and it offers a rare glimpse of the young royal letting loose.

The note, written in 1974 when Charles was a 25-year-old lieutenant in the Royal Navy, details his visit to Acapulco’s famed Las Brisas resort.

Addressed to the American hotelier Colonel Frank Brandstetter, the five-page letter captures Charles’ delight at the luxury getaway, which featured private swimming pools for each guest room.

“Your party on the last night was the greatest possible fun,” the future king wrote.

“I hope we didn’t behave too roughly in the swimming pool or destroy anything as a result.”

The letter also name drops Henry Kissinger, who was U.S. Secretary of State at the time and planning his own honeymoon at the resort.

He sent his well-wishes for Kissinger’s stay, based on his own experience, it would surely be unforgettable.

King Charles wild side in rediscovered holiday letter

Colonel Brandstetter, described by RR Auction as a legendary hotelier and former US Army intelligence officer, founded Las Brisas, a hotspot that later inspired The Four Tops’ 1988 hit “Loco in Acapulco.”

At the time of writing, Charles was serving as a communications officer aboard HMS Jupiter and had recently earned his helicopter pilot qualification.

During the 1970s, he split his time between the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy, with postings on the guided missile destroyer HMS Norfolk and the frigate HMS Minerva.

The letter, expected to fetch around £300, goes under the hammer at RR Auction on 12 February, a small price for a cheeky snapshot of the young prince enjoying sea and a splash of mischief.