Princess Kate stops for flowers and wins the internet in Stirling

By
Geo News Digital Desk
January 24, 2026

A video of Princess Kate being handed a bouquet by 3‑year‑old Christie Grimshaw during a visit to Stirling has exploded on Twitter this week, delighting royal fans everywhere. 

In the clip, the Princess of Wales pauses mid‑engagement, leans down and accepts the flowers with a bright smile.

The heart‑warming exchange came during Kate and Prince William’s latest visit to Radical Weavers, a community workshop in Stirling supporting people affected by trauma but it was Christie’s spontaneous gesture that stole the spotlight online. 

Across the UK in Bristol on Thursday, Prince William was creating his own viral buzz although of the engineered kind. 

While there were no flower bouquets this time, William left with three little LEGO models of Isambard Kingdom Brunel, kindly gifted for his children to inspire their curiosity about engineering and history. 

Bristol’s Vice‑Chancellor joked, the Prince “left saying that he knew where to come when George needed help with his homework.”

He toured world‑leading research hubs including the Isambard‑AI supercomputer and robotics labs.

