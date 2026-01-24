Prince Harry drops royal title before judge? 

 
January 24, 2026

King Charles III's youngest son Harry made surprise decison on hisroyal title during his last appearance at the High court in London.

The Duke was asked about his royal titles as he took the stand in his lawsuit against a British tabloid publisher on January 21. He testified for nearly two hours during the trial.

An interesting situation unfolded ahead of his testimony as the Duke and his legal team discussed how he should be addressed in court.

David Sherborne, called Harry to the witness stand, as his first witness, referring to him by the title he received from Queen Elizabeth on his 2018 wedding day.

After Prince Harry, 41, vowed to tell the whole truth on a Bible, Sherborne said that etiquette advised "you should be addressed as 'Your Royal Highness' and then 'Sir.'

Harry replied that he was happy with what was used last time, likely referring to his testimony in the 2023 phone-hacking case against Mirror Group Newspapers, but added that he couldn’t remember what that was.

"I think 'Prince Harry,' " Sherborne said, so they settled on that.

Harry and othe claimants' complaint against ANL alleges that the publisher and its journalists used "unlawful information gathering techniques" to pry into his personal life.

However, the publisher countered that, in some cases, their reporters were part of Harry's inner circle of friends.

