Princess Beatrice’s secret move for Andrew ‘deepens’ family rift

Princess Beatrice decided to give up on key royal rule as she quietly made a meaningful gesture for her parents amid their fall from grace.

The elder York Princess, who welcomed her second daughter with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last year, celebrated a special family moment this week. Beatrice, who has shared a closer bond to her father compared to her sister, Eugenie, had been left upset by the whole ordeal and concerned for her parents.

While Eugenie has taken a strict stance on her parents, Beatrice is reportedly taking a diplomatic approach for them, and it is evident in the quiet gesture she made for them.

In a break from royal tradition Beatrice had chosen an Italian name for her first daughter, starting with an S – S for Sarah Ferguson. Even amid the chaos of Andrew’s shameful ties with paedophile financier Jeffery Epstein, when her second daughter was born, she decided to give her an Italian name with an A.

Beatrice’s husband is Italian and this way, the couple honoured both the families with their daughters’ names. Athena celebrated her first birthday on Thursday, and it is understood that the event was marked in a private ceremony.

It is unclear if Andrew and Fergie were invited. However, given the current climate in the family, it is unlikely that the Beatrice will be inviting them over.

Eugenie and Beatrice are known to share a close bond but the two have very different approached. Some friends of Eugenie claim that Eugenie had it a long time coming for her father, hence she decided to “cut off” from him. But many say that it is not a permanent estrangement.

But the difference in the two approaches could become a cause for contention.