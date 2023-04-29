 
Royals
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'harps on things' like it's a sport

Web Desk

Saturday Apr 29, 2023

Experts have just ridiculed Meghan Markle and her ‘Cheshire grin’ for never staying consistent in her claims.

Royal commentator and expert Maureen Callahan issued these claims.

Callahan started the chat off by saying, “When news broke on Friday claiming that Meghan wasn’t attending the coronation over an unsatisfactory exchange with Charles - personal letters she had written expressing upset over ‘unconscious bias’ within the royal family - who among us didn’t think: Yep, that sounds about right?”

“Not so, says Meghan. Never, ever, ever. In no universe would she dare.”

“Certainly not after she sat across from Oprah Winfrey in 2021, that smug Cheshire grin firmly in place, asserting that a senior royal had made inappropriate comments about the skin color of her unborn child.”

Callahan also went as far as to ridicule the Duchess and added, “It’s just not like Meghan to harp on things, you know? She would never perseverate over all the wrongs done to her — nay, to accept an award from the Kennedys, America’s own would-be royal family, for standing up to ‘structural racism’ within the royal family, only to have her husband walk back that claim weeks later.”

“She and Harry have so much integrity. Their stories are totally consistent. When they say something, we can really believe them.”

