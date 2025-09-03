 
Prince Harry's peace talks with King Charles land in choppy waters

Prince Harry's biggest priority when it comes to his upcoming peace talks with King Charles comes to light

September 03, 2025

Prince Harry’s priority for the UK peace talks comes to light

Prince Harry is allegedly being blocked from getting straight answers about his meeting with King Charles, an insider has just revealed.

The source in question spoke to Closer Magazine, to drop this bombshell.

According to their findings, “Harry’s team are pushing for an answer, but Palace insiders stress that diaries are tight’ due to the family’s gathering at Balmoral, and there is nervousness about what Harry might expect.”

The insider also revealed that while the Palace has “no appetite for confrontation. But equally, they know Harry is determined – and that makes things tricky.”

As of right now the issue is that, “it’s like trying to organise a political summit,” the insider explained. “Every side has conditions, and unless they can all agree, it risks falling apart completely.”

“One of the most sensitive sticking points is whether Harry should meet with William and Kate” because “Harry has always felt Kate was a bridge between him and William.”

So right now the priority in Prince Harry’s eyes, regarding his UK trip is also that “if he can get her on side, he feels the rest will follow,” the source said in their concluding remarks. 

