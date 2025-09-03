Meghan receives warning Archie, Lilibet may regret being in Netflix promotion

Prince Archie, Lilibet may feel exploited by Meghan Markle Netflix promo

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet may not feel good in the future about being included in their mother Meghan Markle’s Netflix promotion, claimed an expert.

According to royal expert Hugo Vickers, the little Prince and Princess may not approve of them being included in the behind-the-scenes snaps from With Love, Meghan shoot, which the Duchess dropped on Instagram earlier this week.

He warned that the children might one day feel they were exploited even though the pictures show Archie and Lilibet playing with film equipment, with their faces either turned away or covered.

Speaking with The Sun, Vickers said Prince Harry "ought to be extremely annoyed" with Meghan sharing their kids’ photos online.

"[Harry] ought to be extremely annoyed,” he said. “Obviously, I don't know what he thinks, but I think he does what he's told probably.”

The expert added, "You know, what worries me much more, to be quite honest, is what the children themselves are going to think when they get a little bit older and they realise how they've been exploited.

"And, of course, they will also realise at a certain point that they've never met their grandfathers and that they have cousins in England who have rather an interesting life - something which they've been kept away from."