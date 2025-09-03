Prince William working desperately to erase one part of his upbringing

Prince William is growing more and more desperate to ‘put a stop’ to one aspect of his childhood

Prince William is reportedly working hard to erase one reality from his childhood, in an attempt not to pass it on to his own kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond is the one who made note of this in an interview with GB News.

“William is focused on creating a stable and private family life: the kind he never had when he was growing up,” she said at the beginning of the chat about Prince William’s decision regarding Forest Lodge.

“He's already defined the way he wants to do things: he calls it royalty with a small 'r',” she also explained.

“I think a 'forever' home at Forest Lodge is in keeping with that philosophy” the expert noted, given Prince William’s lack of hesitation when breaking certain royal traditions." The royal expert continued, "He doesn't want to live in a palace or a castle and he has made up his mind to do things differently.”

Before concluding she also noted the significance of this, and said, “Living in a house—albeit a pretty big house as Forest Lodge is—will give his family a much more normal life, and that, I'm sure, is going to stand them in good stead.”