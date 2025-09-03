New documents suggest Prince Harry holds rare diplomatic US visa

Prince Harry: File photo

Prince Harry’s critics in both the United States and the United Kingdom, who have called for his deportation, faced a setback after the release of newly unearthed documents from the Trump administration.

Newly surfaced documents suggest Prince Harry may possess an A-1 diplomatic visa that allows him to live in the United States indefinitely, according to reports.

The Duke of Sussex's immigration status has been debated since he admitted to past drug use in his memoir "Spare."

The conservative Heritage Foundation sued to force release of Harry's visa application, arguing drug use could be grounds for refusal. However, a judge ruled his records private in March.

Fresh Trump-era documents now indicate Harry likely holds an A-1 visa, a special category for heads of state and foreign royals issued by the State Department with less stringent checks.

Prince Harry with his elder brother, Prince William

"The Department of State vets and issues the A-1 visa with little input from the Department of Homeland Security," immigration lawyer Melissa Chavin told the Daily Mail. "I would expect that Prince Harry had an A-1 visa every year of his life."

Chavin explained each visa lasts five years with multiple entries permitted for an "indefinite period of time called 'duration of status,' meaning for the time that he remains close to becoming the King of England. For him, that is all of his life."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: File photo

Another expert called such a visa a "golden ticket" allowing Harry to remain in the US permanently.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to California in 2020 after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family.