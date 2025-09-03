King Charles marks special visit to historical venue

King Charles makes visit to historic place

King Charles just visited a historical landmark.

Taking to the official Royal Family Instagram page, a carousel of images were uploaded featuring His Majesty himself and different areas of the venue.

“In Birmingham, The King has visited the Oratory of St Philip Neri, which opened in 1909 in memory of St. John Henry Newman,” the caption announced.

In the pictures it can also be seen that King Charles is accompanied by a few men that are showing him around the rather marvelous Oratory of St Philip Neri.

The post continued, “His Majesty was shown the Cardinal’s Room, which remains exactly as St. John Henry left it when he died in 1890.”

“The room has no heating or electricity and Newman’s books, possessions, Rosaries, and items of clothing remain untouched,” it was revealed before the conclusion of the caption.

For the unversed, Oratory of St Philip Neri, or the Confederation of Oratories of Saint Philip Neri, was first founded in Rome in 1575 by Philip Neri.

Commonly known as Oratorians, it has now spread around the globe with over 70 Oratories and some 500 priests.

The initials commonly used to identify members of the society are "CO" (Congregatio Oratorii), a Catholic society of apostolic life for men (priests and religious brothers) living together in a community bound by no formal vows but only with the bond of charity.