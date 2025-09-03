When Andy Cohen revealed reason for passing on Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Andy Cohen

Meghan Markle is making headlines with her Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan" which recently released on the streaming platform.

While her show has received mixed reactions, people have been observed on social media discussing Andy Cohen's past remarks about the Duchess of Sussex.

The Bravo host revealed he regrets turning down Markle as a guest on "Watch What Happens Live" during her "Suits" era, before she married Prince Harry in 2018.

"It was when she was on Suits," Cohen, 55, explained during Saturday's "Ask Andy" panel at BravoCon 2023.

"I didn't watch Suits. And I guess she was pitched and we passed, and as my executive producer said, 'You really never know who is going to become a duchess.'"

Cohen expressed particular regret about missing the opportunity for a more casual interview.

"When I think there could be clips of Meghan Markle kiki-ing with me, doing a shot and talking about Vicki Gunvalson? I want to kill myself."

Asked whether Markle would appear now, Cohen doubted it. "I don't think so, I think she's kind of done with it. You know what by the way? I don't blame her. 'You passed on me then, you want me now?' No."

Cohen also admitted he never understood "Suits," calling it "a fake show" that seemed like "a parody." Markle starred on the legal drama from 2011 to 2018.