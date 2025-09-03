Prince William delays telling son George about his 'destiny'

Prince William seeks for George to get his 'destiny' sans pressure

Prince George's "destiny" is to become king in the future. His father, Prince William, who is the king-in-waiting, has a different approach for him to arrive there.

This is because, unlike his son, the Prince of Wales had come to know about his duties at a younger age; therefore, learning from his own experience, he did not want the same for his child.

As the royal expert Hilary Fordwich said, "Prince William deliberately postponed the hefty conversation with his son, so Prince George could relax and enjoy school, sports, and family life."

She further explained William's thinking, "All leaders face judgment and criticism, but few experience the weight of such destiny at a young age."

"William wanted to protect his innocence, shielding George from pressure until he was mature enough to understand his destiny," she added.

Her remarks match with royal author Robert Lacey, who said William "deliberately delayed telling George of his destiny as future king."

"He really has had a period of a normal childhood," he told People. "William deliberately delayed this news until the last possible moment."

"It shows special care and thoughtfulness – it also tells us something about how William felt about the weight of the crown," the expert added.

"William takes his role as father of the future king as seriously as he takes his role as future king," Robert noted. "That’s key. His overarching priority is making sure they enjoy it rather than fear it."

George is the elder child of William and Kate Middleton, along with their other kids, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.