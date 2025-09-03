 
Geo News

Good news for Meghan Markle as powerful editor Chloe Malle signals thaw

The young editor of American Vogue signals new era of relationship with Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk
|

September 03, 2025

Meghan Markle: File photo
Meghan Markle: File photo

Chloe Malle, American Vogue's new editorial content chief, has signaled a potential shift in relations with the Duchess of Sussex following her succession of Anna Wintour.

 Malle, who became editor-in-chief recently, has already suggested a different approach to the Sussexes than her predecessor. 

Royal watchers noticed Malle followed Meghan on Instagram during her first week, marking a departure from the reportedly strained relationship between the Duchess and Wintour.

Good news for Meghan Markle as powerful editor Chloe Malle signals thaw

Meghan and the former editor allegedly clashed in 2022, with Wintour reportedly blocking the Duchess from appearing on the magazine's prestigious September edition. 

According to fashion industry sources, tensions arose when Meghan's representatives sought editorial control over planned coverage highlighting her charitable work.

Despite guest-editing British Vogue's September 2019 "Forces for Change" edition, Meghan has never appeared on a Vogue cover. The couple have been notably absent from the Met Gala since relocating to America in 2020.

Kate Middleton's jewelry choices for joint engagement with Prince William predicted
Kate Middleton's jewelry choices for joint engagement with Prince William predicted
Meghan receives warning Archie, Lilibet may regret being in Netflix promotion
Meghan receives warning Archie, Lilibet may regret being in Netflix promotion
Meghan Markle shares TWO key back to school tips for parents video
Meghan Markle shares TWO key back to school tips for parents
King Charles marks special visit to historical venue
King Charles marks special visit to historical venue
Prince William delays telling son George about his 'destiny'
Prince William delays telling son George about his 'destiny'
Meghan Markle's UN speech continues to resonate with women video
Meghan Markle's UN speech continues to resonate with women
When Andy Cohen revealed reason for passing on Meghan Markle
When Andy Cohen revealed reason for passing on Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Netflix show 'With Love, Meghan' to get cancelled?
Meghan Markle Netflix show 'With Love, Meghan' to get cancelled?