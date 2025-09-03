Good news for Meghan Markle as powerful editor Chloe Malle signals thaw

Meghan Markle: File photo

Chloe Malle, American Vogue's new editorial content chief, has signaled a potential shift in relations with the Duchess of Sussex following her succession of Anna Wintour.

Malle, who became editor-in-chief recently, has already suggested a different approach to the Sussexes than her predecessor.

Royal watchers noticed Malle followed Meghan on Instagram during her first week, marking a departure from the reportedly strained relationship between the Duchess and Wintour.

Meghan and the former editor allegedly clashed in 2022, with Wintour reportedly blocking the Duchess from appearing on the magazine's prestigious September edition.

According to fashion industry sources, tensions arose when Meghan's representatives sought editorial control over planned coverage highlighting her charitable work.

Despite guest-editing British Vogue's September 2019 "Forces for Change" edition, Meghan has never appeared on a Vogue cover. The couple have been notably absent from the Met Gala since relocating to America in 2020.