Monica Aldama from ‘Cheer’ is being sued for allegedly hiding sexual assault case

According to the allegations, she told a student to stay silent after she revealed that she’d been assaulted
Cheerleading coach Monica Aldama is getting sued for allegedly hiding an instance of sexual assault. According to the allegations, she told a student to stay silent after she revealed that she’d been assaulted.

In the court reports acquired by Page Six, it was reported that a cheerleader named Madi Lane was sexually assaulted by her teammate Salvatore “Salvo” Amico at their university Navarro College located in Corsicana, Texas.

Lane recalls that the assault took place when her roommate at the time invited a group of men over to their dorm after spending the night partying. Although she stepped away from the group and was attempting to fall asleep, Amico allegedly got into her bed and began to violently take her clothes off.

After the assault took place, Lane went to Aldama and told her what had happened. The latter allegedly responded saying: “Let’s not make this a big deal. I want the best for you and I will help you cheer wherever you want.”

