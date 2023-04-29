 
Amy Grant explains how she's taking on life's 'fourth quarter' after fatal bike accident

Amy Grant has recently reflected on the next chapter of her life following her recovery from near-fatal bike accident last year.

In a new interview with Fox News Digital, Grant discussed about her healing journey.

“Well, I'm 62, so that means I'm in the fourth quarter. Lord willing we all have a long fourth quarter. My mother-in-law is 97 and still lives by herself,” said the singer-songwriter at Frederick K.C. Price III Christian Schools' Earth Day Celebration on the former Pepperdine University campus in South Los Angeles

The Baby, Baby hit-maker continued, “It's good to make slight trajectory changes. And I think the fourth quarter is a good time to do that.”

In March, Grant released his highly-anticipated single Trees We’ll Never See, which was written by Michael White and Marshall Altman.

At the tree-planting event with the students of Frederick K.C. Price III Christian Schools and Pepperdine, the singer explained the meaning of her new song.

“I've probably planted just myself over 150 trees in my life and going back over the decades. And I think it's important to take care of the earth. And the song ‘Trees We’ll Never See' sort of takes that physical picture of a tree,” she stated.

The Every Heartbeat songstress pointed out, “We are not only planting trees but other things as well. We're planting hope and kindness and belief in each other.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Grant talked about her inspiration behind her music.

“A lot of people that inspired me are not living and breathing anymore. And that's OK. Any act of kindness is inspiring to me. And love is always doing something good,” she added.

