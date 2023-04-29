BTS’ Suga becomes first K-pop soloist with several entries on UK Charts

He holds the title of second-highest debut from a Korean soloist

K-pop group BTS’ Suga is the first K-pop soloist to earn multiple entries on the UK Charts. They released their Official Singles and Albums Charts on April 28th.

The lead track from his solo album D-Day, Haegeum debuted at No. 77 on the Official Singles Chart soon after its release. It also ranked at No. 5 on the Official Singles Download Chart, No. 10 on the Official Video Streaming Chart as well as No. 8 on the Official Singles Sales Chart.

D-Day entered at No. 41 on the Official Albums Chart which makes it his second time entering the list as a soloist. He holds the title of second-highest debut from a Korean soloist as his mixtape D-2 debuted at No. 7 back in 2020.