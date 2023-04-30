Jason Momoa ‘absolutely baffled’ by positive response to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Jason Momoa played the lead role in the 2018 DC movie Aquaman which was based on the Dc

Comics character Aquaman. Momoa has expressed that he was surprised at the positive reviews the trailer of the sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has received.

“Well, to be perfectly honest, I was absolutely baffled that Aquaman was received so well,” he told Men’s Health.

“I’ve done things that are amazing that no one sees and no one gives a s*** about. You just don’t know in this business.”

The Game of Thrones actor says that he doesn’t choose his projects thinking, “Oh, I’m gonna get US$1 billion on this one”, but rather goes in to “do my best job”, Momoa added: “It’s not that I don’t care about Aquaman; it’s a wonderful character.

The actor stressed that “Aquaman is probably the hardest character in comic-book history. But “he’s made fun of and ridiculed, but I tried to give it heart and soul, and I’m proud of it in certain ways.

Momoa also said that he and his partner wrote the first treatment of the movie and Warner Bros bought it but then shelved it.

He says, “That’s the reason why I love directing and creating”, he added: “I love being able to burn for what I believe in”.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to release in theaters Dec. 25 from Warner Bros.