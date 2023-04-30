 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jason Momoa ‘absolutely baffled’ by positive response to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

Jason Momoa ‘absolutely baffled’ by positive response to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Jason Momoa played the lead role in the 2018 DC movie Aquaman which was based on the Dc

Comics character Aquaman. Momoa has expressed that he was surprised at the positive reviews the trailer of the sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has received.

“Well, to be perfectly honest, I was absolutely baffled that Aquaman was received so well,” he told Men’s Health.

“I’ve done things that are amazing that no one sees and no one gives a s*** about. You just don’t know in this business.”

The Game of Thrones actor says that he doesn’t choose his projects thinking, “Oh, I’m gonna get US$1 billion on this one”, but rather goes in to “do my best job”, Momoa added: “It’s not that I don’t care about Aquaman; it’s a wonderful character.

The actor stressed that “Aquaman is probably the hardest character in comic-book history. But “he’s made fun of and ridiculed, but I tried to give it heart and soul, and I’m proud of it in certain ways.

Momoa also said that he and his partner wrote the first treatment of the movie and Warner Bros bought it but then shelved it.

He says, “That’s the reason why I love directing and creating”, he added: “I love being able to burn for what I believe in”.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to release in theaters Dec. 25 from Warner Bros.

More From Entertainment:

‘True Beauty’ star Eunwoo’s agency asks fans to refrain from coming to see him

‘True Beauty’ star Eunwoo’s agency asks fans to refrain from coming to see him
Jesse Plemons says Marriage to Kristen Dunst feels ‘different, in a good way’

Jesse Plemons says Marriage to Kristen Dunst feels ‘different, in a good way’
Nick Cannon calls Jada Pinkett Smith's show 'toxic' amid cancellation

Nick Cannon calls Jada Pinkett Smith's show 'toxic' amid cancellation
K-pop group Stray Kids’ Felix gives his thoughts on Jimin mentioning him

K-pop group Stray Kids’ Felix gives his thoughts on Jimin mentioning him
Rosario Dawson’s letter to her younger self: ‘The world is as magical as you can wish’

Rosario Dawson’s letter to her younger self: ‘The world is as magical as you can wish’
BTS’ Suga receives praise for including trigger warnings in his live shows

BTS’ Suga receives praise for including trigger warnings in his live shows
Jessica Williams pens powerful message to her younger self: ‘Your voice matters’

Jessica Williams pens powerful message to her younger self: ‘Your voice matters’
Members of K-pop group Apink sign on with new agency

Members of K-pop group Apink sign on with new agency
BTS’ Suga becomes first K-pop soloist with several entries on UK Charts

BTS’ Suga becomes first K-pop soloist with several entries on UK Charts
Cirque du Soleil's 'Echo' overcomes creative issues, pandemic delay to debut

Cirque du Soleil's 'Echo' overcomes creative issues, pandemic delay to debut
Molly Ringwald 'didn't like Pretty Woman' story

Molly Ringwald 'didn't like Pretty Woman' story
Meeting ‘real-life’ soldiers was an honor: Jake Gyllenhaal

Meeting ‘real-life’ soldiers was an honor: Jake Gyllenhaal