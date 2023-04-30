 
Royals
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
Royals accused of sucking up to tabloid after latest story on Harry and Meghan

Royal author and journalist Omid Scobie on Saturday lashes out at an English tabloid over a story on how Prince Harry turned into woke Duke after his marriage to Meghan Markle.

Scobie, who is the author of Meghan and Harry's unauthorized biography Finding Freedom and known as the couple's friend, also criticized the British royal family for "sucking up to" the newspaper.

Commenting on the article, he said, "Coronation in a week, slew of new details released, but the Sussexes’ psycho ex, sorry, I mean the Mail, is out here splashing with stale gossip about their granola. Wonder when the Palace—who still exhaustingly suck up to this rag—will realise it’s actually killing their brand."

Omid Scobie is currently in the process of wiring another book on Prince, Harry, Meghan Markle and the royal family.


