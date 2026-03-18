Prince Harry, Meghan Netflix deal hits dead end: Hidden details exposed

Streaming giant reportedly ‘done’ with Sussexes after lacklustre ratings

Harry, Meghan ‘repackaged’ narrative on royal exit ‘exhausted’ Netflix

Netflix spokesperson gives unexpected response to claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had previously expressed that they were excited about the new deal that was signed with Netflix last year, but a lot more took place behind the scenes.

Meghan announced last week that the platform will no longer be a partner for As Ever, which reports suggesting that the former Suits actress wanted to expand internationally but was being held back.

Although, insiders expose a different story, which friction from both ends. “The mood in the building is ‘We’re done,’” one Netflix insider said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received their first lucrative offer after leaving their senior royal positions in 2020 from the streaming giant. The multimillion-dollar deal spanned over five years which saw the streamer’s most successful docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

However, it all had went downhill for both parties and even the latest renewal of the deal did not offer any optimism on the matter. Sources have revealed to Variety magazine the real story that caused the fallout between the Sussexes and Netflix.

Around six well-placed insiders shared that the couple’s “perceived pattern of selling repackaged versions of the same story about their exit from royal life has exhausted Netflix”.

“Their bedside manner has ruffled feathers in meetings, and lacklustre ratings for shows like With Love, Meghan have led to doubts that e-commerce is the best way for Netflix to stay in business with the couple (a Netflix insider says the ratings for With Love are ‘on par with other lifestyle series’).”

Sources went on to add that there had been “poor communication” from Archewell with the company.

Moreover, three insiders claimed that the Netflix chief Ted Sarandos is “fed up” with the Sussexes even though Ted has spoken about Meghan in high-praise. Moreover, Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s chief content officer, also had gone “weary” over the deal.

Although, a Netflix spokesperson refuted the claims and dubbed it “absolutely inaccurate”. Bela noted that the company “really enjoyed working with Harry and Meghan”.

The Variety report insisted that nobody at Netflix suggested that Harry and Meghan violated any terms in their contract.