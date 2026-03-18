Prince Edward sounds alarm on habitat loss during gorilla visit

Prince Edward stepped out for a lively day at Bristol Zoo Project on Tuesday, in his role as Patron with a hands-on visit ahead of the busy Easter period.

The Duke was given a behind-the-scenes look at preparations to welcome visitors back to see the zoo’s gorilla troop, which is being gradually reintroduced to the public.

Edward even helped prepare food for the animals, getting a taste of the daily routine involved in their care.

During his visit, the Duke also addressed the importance of protecting wildlife.

He pointed out that many endangered species face growing threats due to the loss of their natural habitats rather than direct danger to the animals themselves.

And also spoke about the vital link between species and their environments, stressing how closely connected ecosystems are.

“I’m delighted that we’ve created this brilliant new facility for the gorillas and primates here, which hopefully will give them a very different experience and you’ll see them mixing with others,” he said.

The upgraded space allows the animals greater freedom to interact and move, while giving visitors a closer insight into their behaviour.