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King Charles urged to 'intervene' as William, Kate take lead on key issue

King Charles receives emotional request from two family members: 'Take action before its late'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 17, 2026

King Charles urged to &apos;intervene&apos; as William, Kate take lead on key issue

King Charles has been urged to intervene as Prince William and Princess Kate took drastic measures amid family tensions.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly working behind the scenes to completely sideline Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie from the royal circle.

William and Catherine's vision is to make accountability their first priority, especially in their reign. 

But the York sisters are not ready to "give up," Heat magazine claimed.

Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters reached out to King Charles and have been "begging" him to step in and support. 

"They don’t feel they deserve to be punished by association with their father, and they won't go quietly," the source said. 

An insider shared, "Their hope is that Charles will step in and take a more compassionate view of the situation. They’re going to appeal to his sense of duty and remind him of all they’ve done over the years to help out."

Beatrice and Eugenie believe that their uncle will look at the "bigger picture" and won't close the doors on them forever. 

The sisters shared their feelings with their pals, revealing that they are feeling "ghosted" by their own family. 

King Charles urged to intervene as William, Kate take lead on key issue

"If Charles refuses to intervene and William and Kate continue to ostracise them, the fear is the situation could eventually turn very bitter and a lot of people in their camp are saying Charles would be wise to keep them on-side," the source said. 

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