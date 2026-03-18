Princess Lilibet joins Meghan Markle to make special announcement

Meghan Markle returned to social media with a new announcement, but this time she was accompanied by a special person, her and Prince Harry's 4-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet.

On March 17, a new collaboration was confirmed on the official Instagram page of the Duchess's lifestyle brand after parting ways with Netflix.

Meghan is teaming up with luxury flower purveyor High Camp Supply for Bloom Box, which is set to spread fragrances and smiles on March 18.

The flower arrangements include gardenias, white peonies, mint and jasmine, paired with As Ever's Herbal Peppermint Tea and Sage Honey.

Notably, the photo released on social media showcased little Lilibet and her mother's hands holding a beautiful white flower. However, the faces of the mother-daughter duo were hidden.

"Something is blooming. A new collaboration with @highcampgardenias arrives tomorrow. Sign up for the launch reminder so you don’t miss it," the post was captioned.

It is worth noting that Meghan Markle has issued a major update on As Ever, following her and the streaming giant's confirmation that they are ending their partnership.

The Duchess of Sussex's spokesperson said that As Ever is ready to stand on its own despite the public's criticism of the brand being overhyped.