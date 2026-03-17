King Charles opens Palace doors for special guest after message from US

The British monarch, who's making headlines for his potential trip to the US in April, held an important meeting at Buckingham Palace after receiving a message from abroad.

The King, 77, on Tuesday welcomed President Zelensky to the royal house in continued support for Ukraine to finalise new defence agreement.

The royal family shared a picture of the monarch, who appers in sound health and high spirits, with Zelensky on its official Instagram account

In the picture, the two men are seen sharing a cordial handshake before posing together for photographs.

Zelensky was escorted to the monarch's private study, where tea was served during a 25 minutes interaction.

The 77-year-old recently issued a public message, marking the partnership's first anniversary, in which he praised the "sheer bravery, courage and resilience" of the Ukrainian people.

The trip centres on signing a fresh defence declaration with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, strengthening military cooperation between the two nations.

The meeting took place amid reports that Donald Trump has confirmed King Charles' trip to the US.